Breda McGrath's novel double marathon for Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre, Thurles

The daughter of one of the founding members of Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Thurles is running a #stayathome double relay marathon in a bid to raise funds for the centre.



Breda McGrath, originally from The Ragg, but now based in Madrid, is daughter of Matt, and the late Maria McGrath who was one of the inspirational driving forces behind the magnificent Suir Haven. Maria lost her own battle for life last year after a very short illness, but she left an indelible mark through Suir Haven.



And, Breda who works as an English teacher for companies in Madrid, where she lives with her husband and two children, with take to the treadmill along with eight of her friends to run the marathon commencing at 9:00am on Saturday morning next and finishing, hopefully, by 7:00pm - they will each run 8.4kms.



The friends from different parts of the world, are based mostly in Madrid but also Lisbon and Kinvara in the west of Ireland.

“Heavy lockdown restrictions here in Madrid mean exercising outside is not permitted. For us, this only makes the challenge more interesting, and so will be running from the comfort of our own homes. The Lisbon and Kinvara contingent will be supporting us by also doing their part from home,” Breda said.



“Why are we doing it? We are inspired by the work of Suirhaven, a cancer support centre in Thurles. The facility depends on the generosity of the community, as 100% of the funding to maintain these vital services, comes from donations and not from any government bodies or other stakeholders.



“Suirhaven is a community-based facility that provides solace, comfort and consolation to those suffering from cancer, and their family and friends. The centre offers emotional support, practical help and information in a safe, positive and confidential environment,” Breda said.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so through a gofundme page

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stayathome-double-relay-marathon



It really is a novel idea, so why not get involved now by logging on and supporting Breda, her friends and Suir Haven.