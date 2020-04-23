Keep little ones entertained with top children’s books from Tipperary Library Services

Kick start little ones imaginations by introducing them to a world of possibilities through novels, magazines and audio books.

Matt Millz written and read by Harry Hill

Open with your best gag. Finish with your second best. Make sure your face matches the material. Sell your routine! Matt Millz loves stand up comedy. He's studied the best. He's memorised all the advice. He spends hours writing new gags and thinking up crazy sketches.... so when the school run a talent contest, of course he's going to enter.

What he doesn't count on is a last minute total meltdown, his best mate pulling out zero seconds before going on, teeny tiny Kitty Hope and her own bonkers ambitions, his stepdad's own 'funny' ideas, and headmaster, Meredith Pavey, who very definitely has it in for him. Comedy gold from a comedy genius!

The Chosen Ones by Scarlett Thomas

Effie Truelove has learned to travel through magical books to the Otherworld.

Maximilian Underwood, Effie's classmate, is more interested in the dark and forbidden Underworld. When Effie and Maximilian both mysteriously vanish, their friends Raven, Lexy and Wolf don't know where to turn for help. Raven is a witch and her horse, Echo, has revealed that Effie is in deep danger and time is running out.

To make things worse, Raven's mother, the author Laurel Wilde, is caught up in a plot with the ruthless billionaire Albion Freake, who will stop at nothing to become invincible . . .

Where are Effie and Maximilian? Are their disappearances connected? And can Albion Freake's deadly plan be stopped?

Top Audiobooks picks for adults

The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold, and read by Alyssa Bresnahan

The internationally bestselling novel that inspired the acclaimed film directed by Peter Jackson. In heaven, Susie Salmon can have whatever she wishes for - except what she most wants, which is to be back with the people she loved on earth. In the wake of her murder, Susie watches as her happy suburban family is torn apart by grief; as her friends grow up, fall in love, and do all the things she never had the chance to do herself.

But as Susie will come to realize, even in death, life is not quite out of reach.

The Little Snake by A.L. Kennedy

This is the story of Mary, a young girl born in a beautiful city full of rose gardens and fluttering kites.

When she is still very small, Mary meets Lanmo, a shining golden snake, who becomes her very best friend. The snake visits Mary many times, he sees her city change, become sadder as bombs drop and war creeps in. He sees Mary and her family leave their home, he sees her grow up and he sees her fall in love.

But Lanmo knows that the day will come when he can no longer visit Mary, when his destiny will break them apart, and he wonders whether having a friend can possibly be worth the pain of knowing you will lose them.

To mark Autism Awareness Month (running throughout the month of April) Tipperary Library Services have added Charlotte Amelia Poe’s How to Be Autistic to their audio book offerings.

This is an urgent, funny, shocking, and impassioned memoir by the winner of the Spectrum Art Prize 2018, How To Be Autistic presents the rarely shown point of view of someone living with autism. Poe’s voice is confident, moving and often funny, as she reveals to us a very personal account of autism, mental illness, gender and sexual identity. As we follow Charlotte’s journey through school and college, we become as awestruck by her extraordinary passion for life as by the enormous privations that she must undergo to live it.

Learn accounting and bookkeeping

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course?

Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer such as Accounting and Bookkeeping 101 for Everyone

Accounting & Bookkeeping 101 for Everyone is a course that covers the fundamentals of accounting with the newcomer in mind. Accounting is more than just memorizing terms and procedures; it's a whole new way of thinking about finances.

This course assumes students have no prior knowledge about accounting or finance, and delivers lessons and examples to build accounting skills.

Specifically, this class addresses accounting terminology, revenue, expenses, net income, the accounting equation, debits, credits, and balancing the accounting formula, the accounting structure, the accounting cycle, journals, ledgers, the trial balance and more.

It also guides students to learn how to read financial statements properly, and how to grab meaningful information from the balance sheet, income statements and cash flow statements.