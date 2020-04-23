Call out for young Nenagh film makers and animators

This summer was to see an exciting new festival at Nenagh Arts Centre, the inaugural Nenagh Children's Film Festival.

It was established to support Filmmakers who create new work for young audiences, welcoming submissions from all over the world.

However rather than postpone to 2021 they have decided to host the festival online instead.

The 3-day festival, from June 12-14 2020, will take place during the Cruinniú na nÓg celebrations. It will include feature films, short films, animated and student screenings as well workshops for young people and now they are looking for young animators to submit too.

Artistic Director of Nenagh Arts Centre, Eva Birdthistle said “We have received professional & student submissions from across the globe, including Japan, Russia, USA, Germany, Canada and Ireland and we are very excited to showcase this amazing professional work along with the creations from our very young animators”

Announcing the call out, Eva Birdthistle said: “We’re looking for any type of animation technique, stop motion, hand drawn, computer generated, clay, sand or even flip book animation, the only guideline is you must be between 6 and 12 years old and the piece submitted must be no longer than 5 minutes. This is a wonderful opportunity for young people to use their imagination and be part of a very exciting project especially during a time of uncertainty.”

“This online festival will take place because of the support from Tipperary County Council and Creative Ireland as well as the Nenagh Arts Centre staff who are working behind the scenes to bring you a very exciting programme of events online.”

To submit head to www.nenagharts.com and click on the button ‘submit film’, fill out the form with help from an adult or guardian.

Best of luck!