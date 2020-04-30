Curl up and enjoy these great literary titles from Tipperary Library

More great recommendations from Tipperary County Council Library Services to help get you through Covid-19. Tipperary Library offer a wide range of online facilities including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course.

You can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. For more information call 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie If you’re not a library member but want to join then you can get all you need to access these superb resources in a matter of a couple of minutes at librariesireland.ie/join-your-library.

Check out four of Tipperary Library Services top picks featured right or why not delve into the fantastic 'The Secret Life of Cows’ by Rosamund Young.

Cows are as varied as people. They can be highly intelligent or slow to understand; vain, considerate, proud, shy or inventive. This is an affectionate record of a hitherto secret world.

E-Magazines

Sit back and enjoy some fashion, cooking, celebrity news and gossip, health tips and gardening with the perennial favourite, The Woman’s Weekly. Alternatively stay in touch with world events and get daily newspapers and magazines straight to your device every day by visiting pressreader.com to get going.

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Creative’s may like to check out Candle Making 101.

Candle making is a craft as old as civilization itself, yet after so many millennia and technological advances, we still love the light, warmth, and beauty of a lit candle. Whether a seasoned artisan or a budding enthusiast, this course offers something for everyone interested in learning the craft of candle making.

This course will open up for you the amazing array of possibilities that exist in your pursuit to create beautiful, functional, and sweet smelling candles. From basic moulded and container designs, through the wonders of ice, chunk, votive, and the all-mysterious floating candles, you'll learn the easiest and safest ways to work with wax, wicks, and moulds.

E-book: The 13-Storey Treehouse

Andy and Terry live in the world’s best tree house! It's got a giant catapult, a secret underground laboratory, a tank of man-eating sharks and a marshmallow machine that follows you around and shoots marshmallows into your mouth whenever you're hungry! Just watch out for the sea monkeys, and the monkeys pretending to be sea monkeys, and the giant mutant mermaid sea monster.

Oh, and, whatever you do, don't get trapped in a burp-gas-filled bubble! The story follows Andy and Terry's crazy adventures in their treehouse as they try to write a book through a combination of text and fantastic illustrations.

E-Audiobook: The Boy Who Grew Dragons

When Tomas discovers a strange old tree at the bottom of his grandad's garden, he doesn't think much of it. But he takes the funny fruit from the tree and gets the shock and delight of his life when a tiny dragon hatches! The tree is a dragonfruit tree, and Tomas has got his very own dragon, Flicker!

Tomas soon finds out that life with Flicker is great fun, but also very unpredictable. Yes, dragons are wonderful, but they also set fire to your toothbrush and leave your pants hanging from the TV aerial. Tomas has to learn how to look after Flicker - and quickly. And then something extraordinary happens!

E-Audiobook: Sofia Khan is Not Obliged

Unlucky in love once again after her sort-of-boyfriend/ possible-marriage/ partner-to-be proves a little too close to his parents, Sofia Khan is ready to renounce men for good. Or at least she was, until her boss persuades her to write a tell-all expose about the Muslim dating scene.

As her woes become her work, Sofia must lean on the support of her brilliant friends, baffled colleagues and baffling parents as she seeks stories for her book. But in amongst the marriage-crazy relatives, racist tube passengers and polygamy-inclined friends, could there be a lingering possibility that she might just be falling in love ?

E-Book: The Pillars of the Earth

A spellbinding epic tale of ambition, anarchy, and absolute power set against the sprawling medieval canvas of twelfth-century England, this is Ken Follett's classic historical masterpiece.

The Pillars of the Earth tells the story of Philip, prior of Kingsbridge, a devout and resourceful monk driven to build the greatest Gothic cathedral the world has known . . . of Tom, the mason who becomes his architect - a man divided in his soul . . . of the beautiful, elusive Lady Aliena, haunted by a secret shame . . . and of a struggle between good and evil that will turn church against state, and brother against brother.

