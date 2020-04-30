ReCOVer and RedisCOVer initiatives in Tipperary

The photographs submitted will explain to our future visitors, how we, in Tipperary, fought together against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is inviting people living in Tipperary and beyond to share their COVID-19 experiences with the museum. The chosen images will form the basis of a new exhibit at the museum about the impact of COVID-19 on people’s everyday lives when the museum reopens in the near future. The material donated will be accessioned into Tipperary Museums Collection for future generations.

'ReCOVer Together' is an initiative by the Tipperary County Museum and Tipperary County Council that aims to collect photographs, pamphlets and stories during COVID-19 in Tipperary, Ireland and across the world.

Pictures and stories can be uploaded to the link below on any subject relating to what's happening right now in Tipperary and beyond. For full details go to https://hiddenhistory.ie/ RecoverTogether.

Marie McMahon, Curator of Tipperary Museum of Hidden History said “Museums play a vital role in collecting and archiving contemporary material relating to significant modern and historical events. It is great how cultural institutions have rallied together during the current situation to ensure that people at home can access museum collections, art galleries, heritage sites, libraries and educational resources at the click of a mouse. These events shape and influence our communities. The photographs submitted will explain to our future visitors, how we, in Tipperary, fought together against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This year, the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is celebrating 20 Years at Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel and to mark the occasion the museum is launching the ‘Rediscovery of Mick Delahunty's Lost Recordings’. Recently the recordings of several of Mick Delauhunty Shows, which hadn’t been heard in over 72 years, were discovered on four vinyls at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History.

The discs were ‘one off’s’ recorded in 1948 in halls in Clonmel and Waterford City. Although the discs are now 72 years old, today’s remastering technology was able to restore the discs close to what they sounded like that day in the summer of 1948.

Two more discs from the Clonmel session were also discovered, so the museum now has nine classic Mick Del Orchestra tracks which show clearly why his band was rated so highly in Irish ballrooms.

The recordings were never released to the public and were forgotten about until now. To celebrate the rediscovery of these lost recordings, the Tipperary Museum has decided to mark Clonmel’s illustrious son by making the music available as a nine track CD with an interview by Patricia Cantwell of CBC Radio.

Speaking about this, Marie McMahon said “Mick Delahunty was the King of the Irish Showband era and his big band were a fixture on the Irish Ballroom scene for 50 years. We are really excited to have discovered these lost recordings of Mick Delahunty’s shows. Mick Delahunty features in the Museums new redevelopment and can be seen when the museum reopens its doors after the COVID-19 lockdown. However the CD release will go ahead so people will be able to hear the lost recordings.”

Based in Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is a state-of-the-art interactive visitor experience located in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East. The Museum, which was re-opened in October 2019, brings Tipperary’s rich hidden history vividly to life through memorable historic characters and amazing stories. With over 25,000 artefacts it is one of the largest museum collections in Ireland. The museum caters for international visitors with audio guides in six languages for this wonderful experience.

A museum was first established in Clonmel in the 1940s before the County Museum officially opened in Mick Delahunty Square in the year 2000. The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is located on the site of a former prison and was the location of Ireland’s only Borstal from 1906 – 1956.

The usual opening hours for the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History isTuesday to Saturday from 10am – 4.45pm and admission is free. Audio-guides are available in six languages.

The multi-sensory experience is a must-see on your journey in Tipperary and Ireland’s Ancient East.

Visit http://www.hiddenhistory.ie & http://www.tipperarycoco.ie/ museum