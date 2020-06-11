Grants
25 Tipperary arts groups share €33,400 in grants
Many theatres have been empty these past few weeks but Tipperary County Council is still offering support to groups
Grants have been announced by Arts Officer Melanie
Tipperary County Council Arts Officer Melanie Scott has announced the Arts Grants for 2020 which amounted to €33,400 divided between 25 groups at the monthly meeting of the council in Clonmel.
Stating that grants of €500 were included for many groups who were unable to host their events due to Covid-19 restrictions, The Arts Officer acknowledged the very difficult time many groups are going through right now as a result of the lockdown restrictions.
“We are announcing them later than usual because of the delays with Covid-19 but nonetheless there are 25 groups included in the €33,400 allocation, subject to adherence to guidelines of course,” Melanie Scott said.
The grants range in size from €500 - €4,000 and they were welcomed by many members.
The groups awarded are:
(€500 category)
Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society
Scoil Ailbhe Thurles
Dementia Friendly Choir Thurles and Templemore
Uproar Rock Chorus Clonmel
Thurles Musical Society
Cahir Comhaltas
Fionn MacCumhaill Players Mullinahone Fethard
Newport Musical Society
Creative Minds Productions, Clonmel
Dreamtime Theatre Anacarthy (€600)
Conradh na Gaeilge, Aonach Urmhumhann (€650)
(€1,000 allocations)
Nenagh Players
Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre, Nenagh
Clontempo Choir, Clonmel €1,200
Nenagh Ormond Brass Band €1,200
Irish Wheelchair Association Roscrea €1,400
Nenagh Community Training Centre €1,450
Burncourt Community Council €1,500
Nenagh Choral Society €1,800
Tipperary Musical Society €1,800
Roscrea Musical Society €1,800
Youth Work Ireland Tipperary €2,000
Cloughjordon Circus Club €3,500
Nenagh Arts Centre €4,000
South Tipp Arts Centre €4,000
