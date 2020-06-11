25 Tipperary arts groups share €33,400 in grants

Tipperary County Council Arts Officer Melanie Scott has announced the Arts Grants for 2020 which amounted to €33,400 divided between 25 groups at the monthly meeting of the council in Clonmel.

Stating that grants of €500 were included for many groups who were unable to host their events due to Covid-19 restrictions, The Arts Officer acknowledged the very difficult time many groups are going through right now as a result of the lockdown restrictions.

“We are announcing them later than usual because of the delays with Covid-19 but nonetheless there are 25 groups included in the €33,400 allocation, subject to adherence to guidelines of course,” Melanie Scott said.



Tipperary County Council Arts Officer, Melanie Scott

The grants range in size from €500 - €4,000 and they were welcomed by many members.

The groups awarded are:

(€500 category)

Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society

Scoil Ailbhe Thurles

Dementia Friendly Choir Thurles and Templemore

Uproar Rock Chorus Clonmel

Thurles Musical Society

Cahir Comhaltas

Fionn MacCumhaill Players Mullinahone Fethard

Newport Musical Society

Creative Minds Productions, Clonmel

Dreamtime Theatre Anacarthy (€600)

Conradh na Gaeilge, Aonach Urmhumhann (€650)

(€1,000 allocations)

Nenagh Players

Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre, Nenagh

Clontempo Choir, Clonmel €1,200

Nenagh Ormond Brass Band €1,200

Irish Wheelchair Association Roscrea €1,400

Nenagh Community Training Centre €1,450

Burncourt Community Council €1,500

Nenagh Choral Society €1,800

Tipperary Musical Society €1,800

Roscrea Musical Society €1,800

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary €2,000

Cloughjordon Circus Club €3,500

Nenagh Arts Centre €4,000

South Tipp Arts Centre €4,000