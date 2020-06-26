Learn new skills with free courses from Tipperary Library

As we move through Phase 2 of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Tipperary County Council Library Service continues to operate their ‘Contact and Collect’ service.

Patrons can return their books to eight libraries across the county, where the items will be placed under a 72-hour quarantine before they are processed by staff and re-enter circulation. Patrons can also request books that they wish to borrow by ringing their local branch, 0761 06 6100 or through www.tipperarylibraries.ie.

In the meantime, here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course!

Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. If you don’t know these call 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@ tipperarycoco.ie.

If you’re not a library member but want to join then you can get all you need to access these superb resources in a matter of a couple of minutes at librariesireland.ie/ join-your-library.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: The Earl Not Taken by A.S. Fenichel

Left standing on the side while their contemporaries marry into society, four young ladies forge a bond to guard each other from a similar fate.

Finishing school failed to make a proper lady of Penelope Arrington. But as a Wallflower of West Lane, Poppy has a far more vital role, she and her three best friends have made a pact to protect each other from the clutches of dangerous, disreputable men. So when one of them is about to be married off to a duke sight unseen, Poppy makes it her mission to divine the prospective husband’s true character. If only she didn’t require the aid of London’s most unsuitable rake.

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: The Cockroach by Ian McEwan and read by Bill Nighy

That morning, Jim Sams, clever but by no means profound, woke from uneasy dreams to find himself transformed into a gigantic creature.

Jim Sams has undergone a metamorphosis. In his previous life he was ignored or loathed, but in his new incarnation he is the most powerful man in Britain – and it is his mission to carry out the will of the people. Nothing must get in his way: not the opposition, nor the dissenters within his own party. Not even the rules of parliamentary democracy.

With trademark intelligence, insight and scabrous humour, Ian McEwan pays tribute to Franz Kafka’s most famous work to engage with a world turned on its head.

BorrowBox Kids' eBook Recommendation: Detective Dan by Vivian French

When Dan gets into trouble at school for being untidy, he teams up with his best friend Billy to find out who's throwing his lunchbox on the floor.

With chalk fingerprints and missing sardine sandwiches as clues, Detective Dan is on the case! This humorous mystery from award winning author Vivian French has appealing black and white illustrations by Daniel Duncan and is perfect for children who are developing as readers.

Borrowbox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: The Secret History of Us by Jessi Kirbyand read by Erin Spencer

When Olivia awakes in a hospital bed following a near-fatal car accident, she can’t remember how she got there.

She figures it’s because she was in a coma for a week, but as time goes on, she realizes she’s lost more than just the last week of her life - she’s lost all memory of events that happened years ago.

Gone is any recollection of starting or graduating high school; the prom; or her steady boyfriend Matt. Trying to figure out who she is feels impossible when everyone keeps telling her who she was.

As Liv tries to sort out her family and friends’ perceptions of her, the one person she hasn’t heard enough from is Walker, the guy who saved her the night her car was knocked off that bridge into the bay below. Walker is the hardened boy who’s been keeping his distance and the one person that has made Liv feel like her old self… whoever that is. With feelings growing for Walker, tensions rising with Matt, and secrets she can’t help but feel are being kept from her, Olivia must find her place in a life she doesn’t remember living.

Corona-Anxiety: Tips to Help You Stay Calm and Positive

We are living through a worrying time, but there are things you can do to help manage your anxiety during the coronavirus crisis.

This compact and friendly guide offers tips on staying calm and finding inner strength, along with methods of self-care and things you can do to spread kindness and hope in your community. Whether you’re looking for advice, reassurance or inspiration to stay positive, this little book is here for you.

eMagazines

It's 75 years since the world's most destructive war finally came to a close. This month's National Geographic speaks to the survivors. This and many more top class eMagazine titles are available for free on RBDigital, visit lgma.rbdigitalglobal.com for more details.

PressReader

Get your Irish daily newspapers direct to your device every day with PressReader, our free eNewspapers app. There are thousands of international papers and magazines to be found there too, so you can keep a daily eye on events both at home and abroad. Check out tipperarylibraries.ie/ online-newspapers



Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer such as a beginners knitting course.

This course is designed to teach beginners the basics of knitting but it is also useful to those knitters that might need a refresher class. Whether you have just a little or no knowledge of knitting – this course is for you. Eleven lessons provide history, discussion of the tools, how to read and understand patterns and colour charts, and of course how to start knitting.

This course will finish up with some simple knitting projects to practice and complete.

Written instructions, pictures and video demonstrations will help teach the knitting process. Consistent knitting lingo is used throughout, so there is no need to re-learn your lessons each time. This makes it easier and more fun for you to learn to knit.

Learning how to knit has never been simpler and in just a few days you will be ready to tackle all kinds of new knitting adventures. So join the fun!

Tipperary Studies News

The staff in Tipperary Studies has also been busy compiling a list of short podcasts featuring off-beat stories from nearly three millennia of Tipperary's history. Taken from Denis. G. Marnane's acclaimed publications "The First Hundred" and "The Second Hundred" they can be accessed at https://soundcloud.com/ tipperary-libraries.