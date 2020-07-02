Tipperary libraries reopen their doors to the public

We are delighted to report this week that most of our libraries’ doors are opened to the public once again, in line with the latest announcement by the Taoiseach relative to the continued lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The branches that have re-opened are Cahir; Cashel; Carrick-on-Suir; Clonmel; Nenagh; Roscrea; Thurles; Templemore; Tipperary Town and Tipperary Studies.

You can now visit, return, borrow and browse at your local library branch, whilst at all times observing the rules of social distancing, hand sanitisation and visitor number limits. We have the safety of our staff and patrons as our first priority and you can now return to your local library safe in the knowledge that the very highest standards of hygiene are being adhered to at all times. We thank most sincerely all of our patrons for their patience and resilience over the last number of weeks and we are delighted to be in a position to open our doors to the public once more.

Our entire range of services is not yet fully available but we are striving to re-introduce these as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our online resources continue to be popular at the moment too, and here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course!

Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. If you don’t know these we’ll sort you out at Tel. 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: The Vanishing Hours by Barney Norris.

At a hotel bar in a quiet English town, two strangers meet by chance and share their stories. Hers is of an inconspicuous life, shaken by heartbreak and scattered with unfulfilled dreams. His is a dizzying tale of an unending quest for someone he lost in his youth. From the blustery cliffs of Dover to the confines of a dark prison cell; from the courtroom witness box to the West End stage, we join him as he slips through time. Extraordinary though his story is, what she has to reveal is even more surprising, and will take them to a place neither of them – or you – expected.

BorrowBox eAudioBook: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and read by Cassandra Campbell.

For years, rumors of the 'Marsh Girl' have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life – until the unthinkable happens. Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.

BorrowBox Young Adults’ eBook Recommendation: Kick the Moon by Muhammad Khan.

A powerful, compelling novel from the critically acclaimed author of I Am Thunder, about making friends, and breaking them too. Fifteen-year-old Ilyas is under pressure from everyone: GCSE's are looming and his teachers just won't let up, his dad wants him to join the family business and his mates don't care about any of it. There's no space in Ilyas' life to just be a teenager. Serving detention one day, Ilyas finds a kindred spirit in Kelly Matthews, who is fed up with being pigeonholed as the good girl, and their friendship blows the social strata of high school wide open. But when Kelly catches the eye of one of the local bad boys, Imran, he decides to seduce her for a bet – and Ilyas is faced with losing the only person who understands him. Standing up to Imran puts Ilyas' family at risk, but it's time for him to be the superhero he draws in his comic-books, and go kick the moon.

Borrowbox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: W.A.R.P., by Eoin Colfer and read by Maxwell Caulfield.

This is the third book in the new time-travel adventure series from the bestselling author of Artemis Fowl. You can't outrun your own history. Still trapped in Victorian London, FBI agent Chevie Savano is determined to help her friend Riley find his long-lost brother. But the WARP wormhole has other ideas .Pulled two centuries into the past, Chevie and Riley find themselves in the village of Mandrake. Under siege from prowling monsters that have escaped from the wormhole, the village's only protector is the sinister Witchfinder – a man with a hidden past and deadly powers. With Chevie branded a witch and sentenced to be burned at the stake, can Riley thwart the Witchfinder's plans before he destroys them all?

And, because BorrowBox is full to the brim of top class non-fiction titles too, why don’t you have a look at…

The Crown: The Official History Behind Season 3: Political Scandal, Personal Struggle and the Years that Defined Elizabeth II, 1956-1977, by Robert Lacey and read by Alex Jennings.

In this incredible companion to the second and third seasons of Netflix's acclaimed series The Crown, renowned biographer and the show's historical consultant Robert Lacey takes us through the real history that inspired the drama. Covering two tumultuous decades in the reign of Elizabeth II, Lacey looks at the key social, political and personal moments and the effect they had not only on the royal family, but also on the world around them. From the Suez Canal Crisis and the US/Russia space race to the Duke of Windsor's collaboration with Hitler and the rumoured issues with the royal marriage, the book will provide a fascinating insight into the two decades that the show covers, revealing the truth behind the fiction on-screen.

Universal Class

Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universal class.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect: Microbiology. Our comprehensive online course on microbiology covers all aspects of microbiology and includes a CEU Certificate at successful class completion.



Tipperary Studies News

With limited numbers and resources, Tipperary Studies re-opened its doors to the public on Monday last, 29 June. Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

Tipperary County Council Library Service would like to thank all of our patrons for their continued patience support throughout the battle against Covid-19.