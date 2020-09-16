Healthy Eating webinar hosted by Tipperary Library Services

The children have settled back at school and that means that Summer Stars is over, and now it's time to reap the rewards: if you dropped your card into your local library then you can now visit the branch and collect your certificate of participation and medal. A very big thank you to all of the children and their helpers at home that entered into this year's much-changed Summer Stars programme, yet still made it such a great success. We still have childrens' storytimes to enjoy though, and Rachel from Clonmel treats us to Chatterbox Bear' and 'The Little Green Hen' this week.

Tonight - 16 September - we have our second Healthy Eating webinar with dietician Evan Lynch. This series of talks is brought to you as part of our Healthy Ireland programme and brings to the participants expert insights into how to best fuel our bodies. Google "Eventbrite Evan Lynch" to book your free place on the webinar now.

Also be sure to check out our Positive Ageing Week videos, the latest is an interview with Sgt. Tom from Thurles Garda station who gives some tips on home security.

We are also still continuing to deliver top quality content through our eBooks and eAudiobooks collections, and here are some examples of what's available from our large and ever-expanding stock. Our eServices are all entirely free to our patrons and can be accessed with your library card number and PIN. If you're not a member you can join at librariesireland.ie/join-your-library:

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: All Fall Down by M. J. Arlidge and read by Elizabeth Bower

'You have one hour to live.'

Those are the only words on the phone call. Then they hang up. Surely a prank? A mistake? A wrong number? Anything but the chilling truth. That someone is watching, waiting, working to take your life in one hour. But why?

The job of finding out falls to DI Helen Grace: a woman with a track record in hunting killers. However, this is one case where the killer seems to always be one step ahead of the police and the victims. With no motive, no leads, no clues - nothing but pure fear - an hour can last a lifetime ...

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: Cow Girl by Kirsty Eyre

Billie fled her Yorkshire upbringing to pursue her dreams of finding a cure for the illness which killed her mother, yet when her father gets sick, she must return home to save the farm.

But the transition from city girl to country lass isn’t easy, not least because leaving London means leaving her relationship with Joely Chevalier, French pharmaceutical femme fatale, just as it was heating up. And when she gets to Yorkshire, Billie’s shocked to discover the family dairy farm is in dire straits.

BorrowBox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: If These Wings Could Fly by Kyrie McCauley, and read by Lisa Flanagan

Tens of thousands of crows invading Auburn, Pennsylvania, is a problem for everyone in town except seventeen-year-old Leighton Barnes. For Leighton, it’s no stranger than her house, which inexplicably repairs itself every time her father loses his temper and breaks things.

Leighton doesn’t have time for the crows—it’s her senior year, and acceptance to her dream college is finally within reach. But grabbing that lifeline means abandoning her sisters, a choice she’s not ready to face.

With her father’s rage worsening and the town in chaos over the crows, Leighton allows herself a chance at happiness with Liam, her charming classmate, even though falling in love feels like a revolutionary act. Balancing school, dating, and survival under the shadow of sixty thousand feathered wings starts to feel almost comfortable, but Leighton knows that this fragile equilibrium can only last so long before it shatters.

Borrowbox Kids’ eBook Recommendation: The Wishing Star by Emma Beswetherick

It’s the start of a new term and Katy can’t wait to have her two best friends over for a playdate. She’s been planning their next adventure all summer, but little does she know it’s going to be out of this world!

Katy, Cassie and Zia find themselves transported into outer space when their rocket made out of recycled waste magically becomes life-sized. With the help of Katy’s cat Thunder, the girls navigate their way to the wishing star. But as they prepare to make their own wishes, the girls realise they have a greater mission: to save planet Earth.

And there’s plenty to interest lovers of non-fiction on BorrowBox too, such as...Science, by Ian McEwan

‘This is a history of intellectual courage, hard work, occasional inspiration and every conceivable form of human failing. It is also an extended invitation to wonder, to pleasure’

How far have we come in our understanding of the world around us? In this eye-opening collection, Ian McEwan looks back at the history of scientific discovery from Darwin to Dawkins as well as exploring, with brilliant originality, what a future with AI and climate change could hold for us.

eMagazines

Winter is coming. Knit a cradigan. Simply Knitting will show you how. Go to https://www.tipperarylibraries.ie/rbdigital-magazine-service/ for more details to access this and dozens more titles.

PressReader

Keep up with domestic and worldwide news and current affairs with PressReader, our free newspaper and magazine service. Many popular titles are available, from our own Irish Independent to Britain’s Guardian and America’s Washington Post, and you can download them all onto your devices daily. For more information please visit https://www.tipperarylibraries.ie/online-newspapers/

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Watercolour Painting

In this course you will learn the basics of one of the most enduring art forms in our culture: watercolor painting. It is the easiest way of expressing yourself through art and has a long history of teaching great painters their first lessons in subjects ranging from proper technique to design principals. Most books and courses out there demand a large amount of self-study and miss the point of learning to paint--to have fun! Included in the course are tips from professional painters, examples of some of the great watercolor work ever created, and instructions that can take you from never having picked up a brush to completing your first full painting in no time.

Tipperary Studies News

Last month Tipperary Studies launched its new website, www.tippstudiesdigital.ie. Be sure to pay the site a visit to enjoy the great improvements and additions that have been made to your Tipperary local history research experience. Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.