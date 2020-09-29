Virgin Media Television to broadcast Trump v Biden US presidential debate live

Virgin Media Television will broadcast the first US Presidential Debate live ahead of the November 2020 election.

The debate will take place from 2am this Wednesday on Virgin Media One.

Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face each other for the first time at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

With Donald Trump continuing to trail Joe Biden in the opinion polls, he will be hoping for a strong debate performance that will give his campaign a boost.

Hosted by Chris Wallace of Fox News, the debate will run for 90 minutes with six 15 minute segments.

Analysis of the debate will follow on Ireland AM on Wednesday from 7am to 10.30am.