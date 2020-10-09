Check out the wide range of online services on offer at Tipperary Libraries

October has arrived, the spookiest time of the year, and with this in mind Nenagh's on-line Lego Club is putting the shout-out to all builders to create the spookiest creation they can muster.

Snap your piece and then email it to nenaghlibrary@tipperarycoco.ie. Also this month sees the commencement of the Family Movie Club, and the library will provide everything you need, even the popcorn! Check out our facebook page (www.facebook.com/tipperarylibraries) for details.

This week Sarah in Cashel Library has also uploaded a couple of new stories for young children, and these are based around the theme of "Making Friends", perticularly useful if you have a child that may have started school or pre-school lately.

We are also still continuing to deliver top quality content through our eBooks and eAudiobooks collections, and here are some examples of what's available from our large and ever-expanding stock. Our eServices are all entirely FREE to our patrons and can be accessed with your library card number and PIN. If you're not a member you can join at librariesireland.ie/join-your-library:

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: Saving Missy, by Beth Morrey

Missy Carmichael’s life has become small.Grieving for a family she has lost or lost touch with, she’s haunted by the echoes of her footsteps in her empty home; the sound of the radio in the dark; the tick-tick-tick of the watching clock.Spiky and defensive, Missy knows that her loneliness is all her own fault. She deserves no more than this; not after what she’s done. But a chance encounter in the park with two very different women opens the door to something new.Another life beckons for Missy, if only she can be brave enough to grasp the opportunity. But seventy-nine is too late for a second chance. Isn’t it?

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: Anything For Her, by Jack Jordanand read by Julie Maisey

Louise Leighton’s life has fallen apart, all because of one fateful night. Her husband is an adulterer, her sister is his mistress and soon Louise will lose everything she owns. But she never imagined she would lose her daughter. Eighteen-year-old Brooke Leighton is missing. It’s up to Louise and the Metropolitan Police to find her. But can Louise aid the investigation without mentioning the night where all of her troubles began? If she mentions that night, she will incriminate Brooke for heinous crimes. But if she doesn’t, she may never find her daughter, and if she has been abducted, the person who took her may come for Louise, too. Sometimes the past comes back to kill you.

BorrowBox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: Counting by 7s, by Holly Goldberg Sloan and read by Robin Miles

Willow Chance is a twelve-year-old genius, obsessed with nature and diagnosing medical conditions, who finds it comforting to count by 7s. It has never been easy for her to connect with anyone other than her adoptive parents, but that hasn’t kept her from leading a quietly happy life ... until now. Suddenly Willow’s world is tragically changed when her parents both die in a car crash, leaving her alone in a baffling world. The triumph of this book is that it is not a tragedy. This extraordinarily odd, but extraordinarily endearing, girl manages to push through her grief. Her journey to find a fascinatingly diverse and fully believable surrogate family is a joy and a revelation to read.

Borrowbox Kids’ eBook Recommendation: Fun With Art: Learn how to draw and paint, by Helen Webster

If you wish you knew a bit more about making fantastic arty things then look no further! Fun With Art will show you the basics of drawing and painting as well as brilliant new techniques, such as how to paint using tissue paper and how to use crayons to create a brilliant underwater effect. It's a jam-packed, easy-to-follow guide that will show you how to really have fun with art.

And there’s plenty to interest lovers of non-fiction on BorrowBox too, such as...Ireland Unhinged: Encounters With a Wildly Changing Country, by David Monagan

Connecticut-born David Monagan explores his adopted country through the eyes of a passionate transplant. "What is Ireland? Has it lost its soul?" Monagan keeps asking as he roams from Cork to Dublin Donegal and Belfast. His answers are loving searing and often laugh-out-loud funny.

eMagazines

"Divorced; Beheaded; Died; Divorced; Beheaded; Survived" The stories of Henry VIII's six wives are nothing if not fascinating, perhaps the most intriguing being that of Anne Boleyn. The latest BBC History Magazine charts her final ill-fated days, which saw her fall from grace from the King's obsession to the first of the "beheadings". Go to https://www.tipperarylibraries.ie/rbdigital-magazine-service/ for more details to access this and dozens more titles.

PressReader

Keep up with domestic and worldwide news and current affairs with PressReader, our free newspaper and magazine service. Many popular titles are available, from our own Irish Independent to Britain’s Guardian and America’s Washington Post, and you can download them all onto your devices daily. For more information please visit https://www.tipperarylibraries.ie/online-newspapers/

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Pie Baking

The trees are hanging with apples and we want apple tart. But we won't stop at apples, we want all sorts of pies: shepherds', cottage, sweet potato, Mississippi mud, lemon meringue, pumpkin... all of the direction you need to create a myriad of tasty sweet and savoury treats can be found in this wide-ranging and easy-to-follow course.

Tipperary Studies News

We are delighted to announce that the fourteenth edition of our Tipperary People & Places Lecture will recommence later this month. They will take place on the 3rd Tuesday of each month (except for Nov. 24) in The Source Theatre, subject to the following Covid-19 restrictions: limited numbers through booking only; social distancing; mask wearing. The following are the speakers and dates:

October 20 - Dr Bríd McGrath, "The contrasting experiences of Cashel, Clonmel and Fethard, 1608-1660";

November 24 (Note Date) - Dr. Margaret Murphy, "Raising revenue for the Holy Land: The Knights Templar and Agriculture in Medieval Tipperary";

December 15 - Dan Finnan, "The Life and work of Uilliam Dall Ó hIfearnáin";

January 19 2021 - Dr Kevin McCarthy, "Tom Kiely: Tipperary's and Ireland's greatest Champion"

February 16 - Dr Denis G. Marnane, "1920: Waging War";

March 16 - Dr. Matthew Stout, "Ringforts in the Barony of Ikerrin … and beyond"

Call 0761 066 123 for more details.

Our opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.