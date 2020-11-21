Cashel artist launches online painting workshop

Cashel based Visual Artist Karen Colbert's new online Japanese Black Ink Painting for Beginners' art program is opening for enrolment from Sunday, November 15 through Monday, November 30.

The program involves live online group learning sessions including guidance and feedback to improve personal progress, access to pre-recorded instructional videos students can watch in their own time, a monthly online cafe where members can meet up for tea and a chat, and a private online art community where people can make friends and keep in touch.

The Art of Black Ink Painting (Sumi-e) is a unique art form using only black ink, handmade paper and a special brush. It is a calming and relaxing activity.

Students will learn brushstrokes and techniques for painting grasses, flowers, trees, mountains and landscapes. There are many ways to engage with the program, and each member can decide on their own way to engage to suit their own needs, level of experience and availability. No previous experience is necessary.

Details are available online at www.karencolbert.ie.

Karen received her Master of Fine Arts Degree in Painting and later studied Japanese Black Ink Painting (Sumi-e) with Professor Emeritus Shozo Sato. She has been exhibiting her work and teaching for many years.