South East couple that married within a year set to star in new TV dating series

A Waterford couple will feature on TG4's Grá Faoi Ghlas, a new dating series for couples who are already together, on December 2 at 8.30pm.

Shot during the first Covid-19 lockdown, Natália and Cristóir Ó Faoláin answer a series of progressively awkward questions that they would rather not deal with in normal circumstances.

Croistóir is from Kilmacthomas while Natália is originally from Rio Grande du Sul in southern Brazil.

Natália came to Ireland for the first time in 2012. She was doing a course and travelling, and stayed for a while. Her love for Irish music spurred her interest in the country in the first place.

Natália and Criostóir first met on the Gaeilge Amháin Facebook page in 2015 and got married within one year. They recently moved into their new house.

The series is narrated by 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott, who gives the lowdown to the audience on the reality of lockdown for couples.