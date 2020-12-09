Jim O'Callaghan to address a meeting of Tipperary Fianna Fáil

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Mr. Charlie Mc Conalogue addressed the last meeting

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Mr. Charlie Mc Conalogue addressed a very well attended meeting of the membership of Tipperary Fianna Fáil via Zoom on 24 November last.

The meeting was organised by a sub committee of Tipperary Fianna Fáil Comhairle Dáil Ceantair which has been established with the aim of rejuvenating the organisation in County Tipperary.

Under the Chairmanship of Tim Maher, a member of the Fianna Fáil National Executive, the committee has begun a process of meeting the membership and listening to their concerns and are currently developing methods to carry this out during 2021 in light of the ongoing covid pandemic. Tim Maher said that the members we have met already are passionate about the future direction of the Fianna Fáil Organisation.

The committee has and continues to work closely with Public Representatives, Cumanns, Comhairle Ceantair and the Comhairle Dáil Ceantair.

However, unfortunately, Covid 19 suspended the activities of the committee in September. It had been our intention to meet with all members by Christmas. That process will recommence when Covid restrictions are eased.

To continue our work we opted to meet virtually and decided to keep the membership involved by hosting zoom meetings with our newly appointed Fianna Fáil ministers and with those who have views on the

future direction of our party.

The next event is on Monday December 14 when Mr. Jim O’Callaghan TD will address the members of Tipperary Fianna Fáil via Zoom at 7pm. Members can submit questions to Deputy O’Callaghan by text or Email. The meeting will also be addressed by Deputy Jackie Cahill