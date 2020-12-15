Music from the Rock comes to Cashel

Shaun Leahy will be projecting "Songs From The Rock of Cashel", an archive video recording from 2013, at The Xtra Vision store each Saturday on the run up to Christmas.

The video features: music from St. Patrick’s Brass Band Cashel, The Choir of St. John The Baptist Girls School, The Community School Choir, The Tipperary Gospel Singers, and Billy O'Dwyer Bob. With poems, recitations and traditional music from the Armagh Rhymers.

The venture is generously supported by Tipperary County Council and will run in Friar Street between 4:30pm and 6:30pm on Saturdays up to Christmas.