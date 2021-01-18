RTÉ 2FM has revealed exciting 2FM Rising list for 2021

RTÉ 2FM has revealed its exciting 2FM Rising list for 2021.

This prestigious list, chosen by a panel of experts, consists of 10 cutting edge music acts that will have listeners buzzing with their fresh new sound.

The 10 artists are: For Those I love, Shiv, The Clockworks, Shane Codd, Lea Heart, Monjola, Robert Grace, Bobbi Arlo, Gemma Dunleavy and Plantain Papi.

In previous years, names on the Rising list have included Fontaines D.C., Wyvern Lingo, Lyra and Dermot Kennedy.

The announcement, which was made on The Tracy Clifford Show 2FM, will kick-start with a Rising Week from January 18-24. The Rising Week will see the 10 chosen acts, which 2FM will champion during the year, promoted extensively across the station. It will also broadcast exclusive new music and interviews with these exceptional artists.

Director of music at 2FM, Adam Fogarty, said: "Rising is a key initiative from 2FM and RTÉ, as the support of Irish music and Irish artists is an important part of what we do and what we represent. We're extremely excited about our 10 acts this year and we feel the list is a fantastic example of how strong and diverse Irish music is right now.

"In a time when musicians and artists need all the support they can get, we hope 2FM Rising can be a benefit to these artists on their respective journeys to bigger things. "

Each of this year's 10 acts will also receive a €1,000 bursary from the IMRO.

2FM Rising is an artist development initiative providing airplay, promotional and content opportunities for its chosen participants.