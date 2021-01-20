New series Get My Sh!t Together lands on RTÉ Player

RTÉ has announced a brand new series called Get My Sh!t Together, which is presented by Carl Mullan and Pamela Joyce.

Available now on RTÉ Player, this three-part feel-good series follows Carl and Pam as they go though challenges to try and kick 2021 off in the right way. They know they are not perfect, they know they have bad habits, but they want to start the year off positively so embark on a number of challenges in a bid to get their sh!t together!

With episodes entitled Digital Detox, Get me a Routine and #BeKind, the series offers a different take on the usual new year, new me or new year resolutions approach, looking instead at the small things that people can do for themselves or for others while having a bit of a laugh at the same time.