Hugh Buckley new IMC artist in residence at The Source

IMC is pleased to announce the first residency in their 2021 Music Residency programme, which will see guitarist Hugh Buckley in residence at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles this April.

The IMC Music Residency, in collaboration with arts centres around the country, offers artists professionally remunerated time and space to develop and perform work with a deep sense of space, informed by community involvement.

Set in the heart of Thurles town and on the banks of the River Suir, The Source Arts Centre has a year-round programme of cultural events including theatre, live music, comedy, dance, art-house cinema, children’s theatre, youth arts, and ballet.

The Source shares a building with Thurles Library. The Source Gallery is a shared space programmed year-round by both The Source Arts Centre and Thurles Library. Director Brendan Maher said: “The Source Arts Centre is delighted to welcome jazz musician Hugh Buckley to Thurles to take part in this residency in association with the Improvised Music Company. In what is a strong region for music, we look to support the local musicians involved in creating new opportunities for them to develop and enhance their craft and widening the scope and interest in the guitar.”

Hugh Buckley is a Dublin born and based, self-taught guitarist, composer, arranger, educator and author. He has performed with a wide array of internationally acclaimed artists including James Williams, Peter Bernstein, Ronnie Drew and Van Morrison.

He has released a number of acclaimed albums as a leader, including, “Yes Indeed”, “Spirit Level” and “Sketches of Now”, besides featuring on numerous recordings as a sideman.

Hugh said: “I'm really delighted to be chosen for this artist residency at The Source. The timing is perfect for me, as I have just begun seriously exploring the world of solo guitar. The residence will afford me some time and space to do just that. The opportunity for community engagement also excites me and I look forward to seeing what that brings to the table.”

This exciting new residency opportunity is in line with IMC's commitment to further developing the national scene for jazz and improvised music, improving artist touring mobility, developing audiences nationwide, and developing creative opportunities for musicians.