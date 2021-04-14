Tipperary On Film - meet the actors event online at The Source

In the latest session of Tipperary on Film with The Source Arts Centre, meet actors from Tipperary who have worked in film, television and also theatre.

The panel features Amy O'Dwyer who played Hannah in RTE television’s Fair City until 2017.

The talented Two Mile Borris native has also been involved in recent theatre productions such as: Jackie (The Yeats Memorial), The Moving Bridge (Fightback Festival), A Little Heart (Smock Alley) and 24 Hour Plays (Abbey Theatre).

Amy O'Dwyer

Joining the panel is another multi talented performer, Roseanna Purcell, who also acted in Fair City and TV3’s Red Rock as well as starring in Paul Howard’s stage smash Copper Face Jack’s: The Musical.

This online event takes place via The Source on Wednesday, April 14 at 8pm. Join in on the night by registering at www.thesourceartscentre.ie