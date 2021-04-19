South Tipperary Arts Centre to host exhibition from Na Cailleacha

South Tipperary Arts Centre will host an exciting exhibition and accompanying one day symposium from Na Cailleacha during Bealtine, which opens on May 7.

This will be the first-ever showing of work from the collective.

The symposium, The Age of Reason/Unreason will be live streamed from South Tipperary Arts Centre on Saturday, May 29 and will include guest speaker Rose Ann Kenny, Professor of Medical Gerontology at Trinity College.

Na Cailleacha (The Witches) are a collective of eight older women, all based in Ireland but coming from Holland, England and Switzerland, as well as Ireland.

They include six artists, one musician and an art writer/curator, all dedicated to exploring ways of working together, taking stock of collective experience over many years, attitudes to ageing and to the wider community, their bodies and how they relate to culture and heritage, and their experience of Covid-related isolation.

They spent a month together at the Ballinglen Arts Foundation last September, where they formed a pod and could interact freely amongst themselves.

Na Cailleacha is the Irish word meaning witches or hags. The collective set out to explore their experience of being creative women in a collective way.

In that way, they are doing what women have always done – working, sharing and supporting, arguing and debating with each other, owning their space, and their visibility.

They are made up of Therry Rudin, an artist and film maker based in County Tipperary; Helen Comerford, a painter and educator based in County Kilkenny; Barbara Freeman, a painter and new media artist based in Belfast; Gerda Teljeur, an artist based in County Wicklow; Patricia Hurl, a painter and performance artist based in County Tipperary; Maria Levinge, a painter based in County Wexford; Carole Nelson a composer, pianist and saxophonist based in County Carlow; and curator, art writer and art historian, Catherine Marshall, who is based between Dublin and Kilkenny.

Na Cailleacha members will also present a series of workshops around their practices.

They hope to interrogate Gloria Steinem’s idea that women become more radical with age. They wish to open their experiences to a wider cohort, to people who are interested in creativity, to its impact on health and to those who wonder where the feminist activists of the 1970s, 80s and 90s stand now, as well as looking at the place of witches and wise women in contemporary society and to the way collectives help to forge friendships and to make art.

The show will be available to view as a virtual exhibition until Saturday, June 12, although South Tipperary Arts Centre hopes to be in a position to open its doors again during May.

South Tipperary Arts Centre is kindly supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Tipperary County Council.

Dates are subject to change due to Covid restrictions. Please see wwwsouthtippartscentre.ie or follow in social media channels for updates.