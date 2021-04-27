Tipperary on Film : Online interview with Tipperary author Michael Doorley

In the next series of ‘Tipperary on Film’ with The Source Arts Centre, we chat to Michael Doorley, author of Stella Days - a book of memories of a small parish cinema in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary that made it onto the big screen in 2011, with actor Martin Sheen behind it.

Surprisingly there are few books that deal with the delights of cinema-going. For those lucky enough, the ritual and romance of going to the cinema is a magical part of growing up. The total experience, the sights and sounds can stay in the memory for a long time.

A good film is a good story well told. Now it can be told, even as the line between celluloid image and rural reality becomes blurred.

This book is a fond tribute to a great cinema in the heart of Tipperary . It's a mix of history, nostalgia and social commentary, with a bit of fiction thrown in for a finale.

In the film, Sheen played a local priest bringing cinema to the town, but not reckoning on forces in Rome and closer to home.

Michael Doorley tells us about his childhood in Tipperary, cinema memories, writing the book and his experiences of the eventual film.

This is a free online event, on Wednesday, April 28 at 8pm. Register in advance here or click on to the event page over at The Source Arts Centre website.