Arts Council announces extra funding for creativity in schools

Applications are now open for the next phase of Creative Schools as new schools from across Ireland can now apply to join the initiative from September 2021.

This is an exciting opportunity for schools to access funding and expertise which will enable them to explore the potential impact of the arts and creativity on school life particularly as they address the impact of the last year on children and young people’s lives.

Over 460 schools have already benefited from participation in this initiative including primary, post-primary, DEIS, Irish-language medium, Special schools and Youthreach centres.

Participating schools work with a Creative Associate who will support them to develop and implement their own Creative School Plan, connecting them to the full range of local and regional cultural resources and opportunities.

In addition, all schools receive a grant of €4,000 and training for teachers in the school.

Creative Schools provides opportunities for children and young people to build their artistic and creative skills.

Participation empowers children and young people to develop, implement and evaluate arts and creative activity throughout their schools/centres and stimulate additional ways of working which reinforce the impact of creativity on children and young people’s learning, development and well-being.

Local schools should log onto www.artscouncil.ie/creative- schools/ today to find out how to register and apply.

Final deadline to apply is 5.30 on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Creative Schools is a flagship initiative of the Government’s Creative Ireland Programme, putting the arts and creativity at the heart of children and young people’s lives.

The initiative is led by the Arts Council in partnership with the Department of Education and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.