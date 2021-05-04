Tipperary man Tom will run 42 km for Darkness into Light fundraising this Saturday

SUPPORT TOM FOR DARKNESS INTO LIGHT

The world has changed rapidly in the last 12 months. Plans have been made, only to be cancelled shortly afterwards. Businesses have adapted, parents have become substitute teachers, and hugs are on hold. More people than ever before are relying on the lifesaving services that Pieta provides free of charge, to those in suicidal distress, those who are self-harming and those who have been bereaved by suicide.

But there is hope. You can help keep these essential services available to those who need them most, especially during these uncertain times, by helping local lad Tom Keating reach his fundraising goal. The gift you donate today could mean that one more call can be answered to someone in suicidal distress, one more person can get the help they need, when they need it, and one more family can be spared from the devastating heartbreak of suicide. Thank you so much for your support.

About the challenge ahead, this Saturday, May 8, Tom will run 42 kms, starting in early morning darkness in Knockgraffon, Cahir, into Cashel, around the Kings loop and returning home. Having completed a half marathon earlier this year in under 2 hours, he feels he is ready for the next step. And what better time to do it or cause to do it for.

Please donate to the following link www.darknessintolightie/ fundraisers/tomkeating.

Your support would be much appreciated!