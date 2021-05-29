Roscrea Decade of Centenaries committee unveil next phase

Having received confirmation a few weeks ago of a Cathaoirleach grant from Michael Smith, Chairman of Tipperary County Council, towards the recording of songs to commemorate the immense role Tipperary people played in the struggle for Independence, Séamus Doran and Roscrea Decade of Centenaries Committee are now ready to launch the next phase of the project.

Séamus explained; “Following the hugely positive response to both the audios, and videos, of “Thomas MacDonagh (1916),” The Ballad of Michael Hogan”, and “My Name it is Dan Breen”, all sung by All-Ireland Champion singer, Tadhg Maher, we were excited about bringing the whole project to fruition, during the decade of centenaries”.

However, he stated “the pandemic left us in a very difficult predicament, both financially, and logistically until Councillor Michael Smith saw the merit and potential in our project, and now at least we can get the songs recorded, and at a future date look at revisiting other aspects of the overall project as the country begins the process of opening up”.

The next offering is called “Hogan From Greenane”, dedicated to the memory of Seán Hogan, of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade, born on May 13, 1901, who died in Dublin on Christmas Eve 1968, and is buried in St. Michaels Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Part of the famous “Tipperary Big Four”, along with Séamus Robinson, Seán Treacy, and Dan Breen, he was plunged into almost instant legendary status, at the tender age of 18, following his rescue from the train in Knocklong, by his comrades on the May 13, 1919, and went on to play a formidable part in the War of Independence. The song is sung by another well-known All-Ireland Champion Singer, the lovely, Deirdre Scanlan.

Deirdre, originally from Castlecranna, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, now living in Ballina, has been to the fore of the Irish traditional music scene for many years and is very highly regarded by her peers.

She fronted the highly acclaimed Irish/ American band, Solas, as lead vocalist from 1999 to 2007, and has had numerous television appearances, tours, and recordings to her name. The multi-talented school teacher is also an accomplished fiddle player and a co-ordinator of the Kincora Trad Fest.

Séamus says; “Deirdre has featured on a couple of other original songs I have composed in the past, and she is a joy to work with. For someone so talented, she is extremely humble and obliging, and I was thrilled when she agreed to come on board, for the “Remembrance Project”.

Seamus said that he felt there was a deep sense of sadness and tragedy surrounding the whole life story of Seán Hogan; that the song was made for a female voice; and none better than the unique gentle purity which Deirdre brings to this type of composition, and respectfully honour the memory of a man who had sacrificed so much for Irish liberty. The song received its first airplay on the Fran Curry Show on Tipp FM on Tuesday, May 25.

We can then look forward to hearing the next two songs in the collection, around the end of June, and July respectively.