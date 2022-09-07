EVENT: Free online positive parenting talk to be held in Tipperary this week

Prof John Sharry, Social Worker and Family Psychotherapist
The Knockanrawley Resource Centre Family Support Worker, Helen Buckley, and Tusla Family Support Practitioner, Martina Wells Casey, are co-hosting a free online positive parenting talk, which will be presented by Professor John Sharry and funded by Tusla, on Thursday, September 8 from 7pm to 8.30pm.
The talk, which will include a Q&A session, is titled: “Building your Children’s Resilience, Self Esteem and Confidence”. In this talk, John will present a positive parenting model that provides practical ways to build children’s confidence and well-being, manage tantrums and problems, develop warm and close family relationships and manage stress and enjoy parenting.
The workshop is focused on “Strengthening the Child/Parent Relationship”.
You can register at this link: https://forms.gle/3Y3JhTZN5Dgzwexb8
Nora Hoare, Assistant Co-ordinator of the Kite programme with Matthew Halligan, who graduated for the year 2021-2022
Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that Tipperary Town is to benefit from Streetscape Enhancement Initiative
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.