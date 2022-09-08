EVENT: Official launch of the South Tipperary Parent Hub is on next week

File photo
The official launch of the South Tipperary Parent Hub will be on Tuesday September 13 between 10am and 1pm at Ferryhouse, Clonmel.
The launch is being announced by Tusla Area Manager AnnMarie Stafford.
The event is being facilitated by the services in south Tipperary that provide the Parent Hub drop-in service including Barnardos, Clonmel Community Resource Centre, Community Mothers Clonmel, Foroige and Knockanrawley RC, amongst others, with several other services from the south Tipperary area attending this as a networking event for professionals in the area.
