South Tipperary adult art exhibition will open at end of next month

Membership of junior STAG (South Tipperary Art Group) is now closed for this present winter session.

As there is a waiting list in operation, names will be taken for the spring session, which will commence on Saturday, March 5 and run up to Easter.

Contact the Organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for more information.

Congratulations on the outstanding artwork by the primary group (9 years to Sixth Class) and the seniors (First Years to Leaving Cert) at their 50th anniversary art exhibition that has been running since December in the upstairs gallery at Sureprint, Davis Road, Clonmel.

It’s great to have a good number of the adult art members back in the art room on Tuesday nights and in the South Tipperary Arts Centre on Wednesday mornings, with all the necessary sanitising in place and artists still wearing their masks, of course. Welcome to new members Joan, a contemporary artist, Niall, a street artist, Catriona (who has returned after 37 years!) and Deirdre and Eileen.

STAG members should note that STAG’s annual art exhibition takes place in Clonmel Library from Monday, March 28 to April 9, and all paid-up members are entitled to submit two pieces of artwork for the exhibition.

Artwork will be changed over the next two weeks in Befani’s restaurant, Sarsfield Street; the Showgrounds Shopping Centre; Slievenamon Golf Club and the outpatients corridor at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

To buy an artwork, contact the organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823.