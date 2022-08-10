Search

10 Aug 2022

The Glen 5k returns - runners, walkers, families welcome!

Martin Quinn

10 Aug 2022 12:10 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

The organisers are delighted to announce that the Glen 5K is making a welcome return to the Glen of Aherlow on Saturday, August 20.

Organised by members of Aherlow Kilross Community Council and supported by Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society, the Glen 5K is a Run/Walk from the graveyard in Lisvarrinane on the R664 to the entrance of Aherlow House Hotel.

The 5k will then follow a minor road/forest track to bring you back to the finish line in the village.
Premier Timing Systems will be there on the day to facilitate runners and walkers with their times.

The Run/Walk is self-led and will be marked and marshalled along the route by volunteers. It is open to runners, walkers and families.

Families are encouraged to participate for a real family day out. Water and refreshments will be provided at the entrance to Aherlow House Hotel and in the Community Centre on return to the base.

The main base for the Glen 5K is Lisvarrinane Community Centre which will be open from 3pm for registration. Online registration is available at https://cl8ii5zqbh5. typeform.com/to/tseKRLn8 and this can also be found on all social media platforms.

For those individuals who book in advance online the rate is €10 per person or for those who register on the day it is €12 per person.

The family rate is €20.

The fee includes chip timing, refreshments and entry to a raffle. There will be a raffle on the day and also prizes for first man, woman and family to cross the finishing line.

All funds raised will go back into the local community in Aherlow, for the upkeep of the Community Centre and the maintenance of walking routes in the Glen. Further information from Helen Morrissey, Glen of Aherlow Tourist Office, at 062-56331 / 086-8314443.

