Modern Calligraphy for Beginners in Clonmel's South Tipperary Arts Centre

Introduction to dip pen and ink on September 10. Learning and practicing the basic strokes and alphabet of modern calligraphy, upstairs at South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel. 11:30am - 2pm. Booking is via Eventbrite. Price €65.
We are delighted to be able to host calligrapher Eithna Joyce at STAC for the first time, with her workshop Modern Calligraphy for Beginners!
A fresh and contemporary approach to the age old skill of beautiful writing, this revived and reimagined style of calligraphy is already proving popular with type lovers and wedding parties across the US and UK. During this workshop you will be introduced to the joys of writing with dip nib and ink by learning the basic techniques, letter forms and how to compose words and phrases.
The workshop fee includes a kit of all you need for the class and to continue practicing at home.
Places are limited - Book your place early to avoid disappointment.
Visit Eithna's Website: https://eithnajoyce.com
