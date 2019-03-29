Mo Chara: Do you recognise hopeful Harold from Newport?

This lovely old gent, who we have named Harold, was found in Newport, Co Tipperary on March 15. He was in danger of being hit by a car but fortunately for him, he was picked up by a kind passer-by who then brought him to safety to us here at the rescue. He was wearing a collar but sadly it had no tag and after being scanned he was found to have no microchip. He is not neutered.

This happy old boy is well fed and very friendly. He must be missing his owner just as much as they are missing him. We are so sure that somewhere, someone is searching for Harold and we implore you, if you know anybody around the Newport area, please ask them if the recognise Harold or if they have heard of a missing dog. We would love to reunite him with his owner!

If you know him or know where he lives please call or text us on 087-6576022. He will be returned with proof of ownership. We have had an appeal on Facebook to try and find his owner but as of yet, no one has contacted us to claim him. He is a sweet little dog who is toilet trained, lead trained and used to company. He must have someone who is searching for him. Let’s get hopeful Harold home!

Mo Chara Animal Rescue's Easter Walk

On Sunday, April 21 we will hold a walk which starts from our kennels at Cooleeney, Moyne at 3pm. Join us on the day to take part in a casual stroll with our rescue dogs. We would love to have enough people visit on the day so that every dog in our care will get out for some fun and exercise. You could also bring along your own dog to join in the fun and socialise with other dogs. After the walk we will hold an “Easter Bonanza” raffle and we'll provide refreshments for everyone who participates. If you would like to bring a special treat for the rescue dogs, we're sure they would be delighted with tinned/wet food!

Time to think about Prevention

With the days getting longer and brighter, it is fast approaching the start of cats’ breeding season. Now is the time to get your pet cats neutered if they have not already been! A female cat can get pregnant from 5 months of age and can produce three litters in a year – that is a lot of kittens!

Our next fundraising Bake Sale will take place on Sunday, April 7, at 11am. As usual, we will have a huge array of delicious home-baked goods on sale at out spot across from Thurles Cathedral!

Contact Mo Chara Animal Rescue

Tel: 087-6576022/087-2577182, www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue