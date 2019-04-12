Tipperary lady gets behind the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust ‘Donate’ button

People who wish to contribute to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT) can now do so from anywhere with an internet connection, as a ‘donate’ button has been made available on the organisation’s Facebook page.

The IRGT, a registered charity, was established and is operated by the Irish Greyhound Board and has assisted in the rehoming of over 5,800 retired greyhounds since 2008.

The main source of funding for the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to come from greyhound racing owners, through a 2% deduction of all winning prize money which is then matched by the Irish Greyhound Board.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, commented: “The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to do tremendous work in rehoming retired racing greyhounds, with many greyhounds finding ‘forever homes’ in Europe, the US and Canada. The ‘donate’ facility now being made available ensures anyone from these countries can donate to the IRGT in a matter of seconds, which is important for any charitable organisation. While the vast majority of the IRGT’s income continues to come from greyhound owners and the IGB, any further donations from the public which allow us to enhance these rehoming initiatives are welcome.”

Welfare Manager with the Irish Greyhound Board, Barry Coleman, added: “Greyhounds make for excellent pets and have an uncanny ability to transition to the family couch with ease. They are best known as couch potatoes, needing very little exercise or special diet. With greater public awareness, we can ensure these prized athletes get the retirement they deserve and equally bring happiness to many people’s lives. Many countries across Europe and elsewhere love keeping greyhounds as a household pet and it’s important that these pet owners are now able to donate to the organisation who has helped their greyhound to be rehomed, should they wish to.”

The Irish Greyhound Board, together with greyhound owners, contributed to €212,000 of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust’s total income of €242,000 in 2018.

The Trust provides financial assistance to private rehoming agencies such as PAWS and Great Hounds In Need in Co Tipperary.

262 retired Irish greyhounds have been rehomed with IRGT assistance so far in 2019, with over 1,000 retired greyhounds rehomed with IRGT assistance last year.