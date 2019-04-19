Former chair of Tipperary Supporters Club John Tierney shares his favourite things about the Premier County

Former chair of Tipperary Supporters Club, John Tierney, was born in Terryglass. He is a former Dublin City manager and spent 36 years in local government before joining Irish Water where he served as managing director from 2013 to 2016

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

Although living in Dublin we are fortunate enough to have a house in Terryglass where I come from. So my wife Sadie and I like nothing better than to go down on weekends, have a meal in Paddy’s pub, play golf in nearby Portumna, visit some of the relatives and take in a club or county hurling match on the Saturday evening or Sunday during the day.

It was always a great release to come to Terrglass at the weekends and get away from the pressure cooker of work and living in Dublin.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

A difficult question but we have many famous sons and daughters. People like Tony Ryan who after 20 years with Aer Lingus left in his late thirties and created two business empires during the remainder of his lifetime. Also Louise Kennedy who has created an internationally recognised brand in the fashion and design industries.

But within the county you would have to say that what the O’Brien and Magnier families have achieved with Coolmore is spectacular and world leading. On the sporting front I hate singling out anyone but I was a huge admirer of Declan Ryan the best centre forward I have seen in my lifetime.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

One of my most vivid early memories was when I was nine years old and Shannon Rovers our local GAA club won the County Junior Hurling Championship by defeating Arravale Rovers in the final.

They seemed to be very big and very strong men but also blessed with tremendous skill. The captain of the team Jim Bourke who was a wonderful man died just recently. May God be good to him.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I will admit to being completely biased in this regard because I am fortunate to have been born in Terryglass. It is blessed with being a beautiful lakeside village but the pride of people in place is epitomised by winning two National Tidy Towns Awards and also the title of Irelands Best Kept Village.

It has a wonderful history as a monastic settlement with evidence of the ruins of the last monastery (which was ransacked and burned down by the Vikings in 1164). It is where the last Abbott Aedh Mac Crimthainn is said to have written the major part of The Book of Leinster before he fled to Stradbally.

It is one of the great works housed in Trinity College Dublin along with the likes of the more famous Book of Kells.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The county is famed in hurling deed in particular and is the birthplace of the GAA. It is called the Premier County a description attributed to Thomas Davis, Editor of The Nation newspaper in the 1840s as a tribute to the nationalistic feeling in Tipperary and who said that "where Tipperary leads, Ireland follows.”

One could hardly say that is true today but being referred to as the Premier County does shape how we think about the county and how we feel as a people about Tipperary.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I know we have had great writers such as Kickham and up to the present day people like Donal Ryan. However I am very interested in local History and I admire what people like Donal Murphy (The Tale of the Two Tipperary’s) and Sean Hogan (The Black and Tans in North Tipperary) have done to help us understand how we got to where we are at today.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Society is changing rapidly and the move to the large urban areas is inexorable. Shopping patterns are changing and unfortunately all this is leading to challenges for our local towns and villages. As one drives from Borrisokane to Nenagh to Borrisoleigh to Thurles for example we see too many examples of vacant and derelict properties.

If Government provided funding for the council to purchase some of the run down property in town centres it could bring people back through affordable housing to live in the centre. It would also create more life and business for those areas and act as a rejuvenation.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I think the tourism potential of Tipperary building on the brand name is untapped. From the Vee to Clonmel to Cashel to Aherlow, to the Look Out and back down to Terryglass by the Lakeside just to mention a few places, think of the wonderful beauty of our county and the many attractions people can enjoy. The attempt at national level to brand Tipperary as part of Ireland’s Ancient East was misguided.

So if I had the power to properly fund the Tourism Plan, developed under the auspices of the County Council, that is what I would do.