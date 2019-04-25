Get Glam with Gret: Best dressed honours at Dundalk racecourse

Last weekend really was one to remember and got off to a brilliant start with a spot of modelling at a fundraiser organised by Paula McCormack of Style by Maypetals and Laoise of Her Red Hair in the beautiful Killashee House Hotel in Naas.

The fundraiser was for Irish Motor Neurons Disease - a truly incredible cause. The night was full of glitz and glamour and the funds are still pouring in!

We then headed to Dundalk Races where it was ladies day! The style was amazing but the creme de la creme was when my darling husband won best dressed, his first title under his belt!

The event was sponsored by Marshes Shopping Centre and judges Michael and Paul of Funky Fashion Frolics and Rosie Kirk Makeup Artist had the hard task of picking the winners on the day! Jane Mulholland scooped the best dressed lady prize worth over €3,000!

At Mallow Racecourse pictured with judge Glenda Gilson and top five finalist Alex Butler, Cork

It really is full on racing season at the moment with Mallow Racecourse showcasing at the weekend and also Fairyhouse!

The weather was glorious and the style stakes were high. Judge on the day was Glenda Gilson who wore a mini monochrome look for the hard task of choosing ladies winner Shauna McElhinrey who wore all black on the day!

In Fairyhouse racecourse the theme was ‘Country Chic’ and judged by Thurles native Una Healy!

The task on the day I’m sure was very hard, as with a theme and the weather not coinciding it’s often difficult - nonetheless the winner on the day sponsored by Dunboyne Castle was the beautiful Paula Gannon wearing a suit from Hobbs and her own millinery design!

Chat next week!

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx