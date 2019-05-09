Get Glam with Gret: Reach out, walk and talk for Darkness into Light 2019

The month of May sees many events but in particular it features the phenomenal event which is Darkness into Light.



Darkness into Light will spread across the world within 200 venues including our own Tipperary Town, Cashel, Thurles, Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel areas.

This week I sat down with Donna Breen MA CBT BA HONS MBACP & MAPCP who is a qualified counsellor and we chatted about ways to help those that may be suffering and for those in particular who suffer but don’t stand out in the crowd!

Having qualified in counselling in 2015, Donna knew she always wanted to help those who suffered after life experiences pointed her on this career path. Donna’s top tip for anyone dealing with pressures, anxieties or concerns is to get talking.

Your first step should always be with your GP says Donna and when it comes to speaking with a professional he or she will guide you and discuss underlying problems to help point you in the right direction.

Getting help to those that suffer with any form of depression is of utmost importance and building a support network is also critical.

Simple steps, like talking, no matter how small, is the first step in the right direction! It is not always evident that someone is suffering, they don’t appear to be the ones breaking down in front of you or they are often the ones with the biggest smile on their faces, this is why we must all watch out.

Like everything Donna says life and social media has a huge impact on our minds.

The phrase ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ is never too far away from us all as we continuously search for the perfect life.

We live in a competitive culture where we all thrive on what we think is someone else’s perfect reality and for those in a dark place it’s almost unimaginable to think that they’ll never see the light.

In Ireland there is a huge not talking culture where we hide the true facts so talking is imperative to us all to get our worries or concerns off our chests.

Darkness into Light reflects the amount of human cost to this modern day epidemic and the first step of supporting and doing good is acknowledging how many are in fact dealing with the issue.

On asking Donna how do we improve our mental health she says daily tasks such as getting up and getting out can help so much!

They don’t have to big tasks either; get up, open the curtains to let the light in and some may feel that this is an easy one but it really can be hard for some!

Invest your time in interests that get you out and about such as a walking club, these simple ways will give you something to look forward too!

For anyone who finds themselves in trouble contact someone, whether it be in a professional manner, a friend or even someone you don’t know - just reach out and TALK!

