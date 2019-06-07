Great turnout for car, bike & tractor run in aid of the Kathy O’Donnell Fund Committee

The Kathy O’Donnell Fund Committee held a Car, Bike & Tractor run in Toem on Saturday, May 25. There was a massive turnout of vehicles and lots of volunteers to help on the day.

The committee would like to say a big thank you to all who took part, the hundreds of people who sponsored, sold tickets, played music, gave raffle prizes and provided food. The community spirit and support for the O’Donnell family was so evident on the day and in the weeks spent preparing for the event. Kathy herself arrived in style on the back of Seamus’s Harley Davidson to another wonderful surprise for her. The 5th and 6th year confirmation class of Cappawhite National School bought her a bike with their confirmation money and presented it to her on her arrival. Her big smile and delighted expression said it all. We wish Kathy and her family well for the future.