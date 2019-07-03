Tipperary author Kay O'Connell publishes first children's book

There is great excitement in Loughmore and surrounding areas as newly published author, Kay O’Connell, will be launching her children’s book Swanky Spider Meets Professor Pendulum on Friday, July 19 at 7pm in the Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles.

She will also be reading an excerpt from her book as well as signing copies on the night.

Kay is already an accomplished writer having written many works of poetry and prose but this is the first time that she has had her work published in book form.

A native of Rathdowney, Co. Laois, Kay is married to Tom O’Connell from Loughmore and they have a daughter, Zara.

Kay’s late dad, Michael O’Sullivan, was the person who encouraged her to pursue her creative side from the time she was a small child.

His devoted belief in his daughter gave her the impetus to explore her artistic side.

“True happiness is having the opportunity to create” she says.

Her mother, May O’Sullivan (née Gilman) is an avid reader and this is where Kay developed her love of books.

Kay’s creative genius was developed in the early days of family life in Rathdowney when she would read to her younger sisters, Ellen and Rose.

Pretending to read from a favourite book, Kay would create great adventures with her wild imagination and be highly entertaining at children’s bedtime. She says it was a necessity to be able to make up stories for her siblings as in those days the nearest bookshop was twenty kilometres away.

Many years later, when her daughter Zara was born, Kay’s passion for stories and writing was rekindled. She wrote many short stories and in fact many of the characters that are in this published book were developed at this time.

Kay has been giving some talks about her book to primary school children in the local schools and her visits have been received with great success.

She is heartened by the fact that in this technological age, children are increasingly being encouraged to read books. She praises the teachers in the schools who she says are nurturing this love of reading. She also compliments the parents of children who actively encourage book reading and less screen time.

She says: “A child needs to be read to and a child needs to read, it fuels the fire of intelligence and imagination”.

Her launch promises to be a wonderfully warm event where everyone is welcome to attend.