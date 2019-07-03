Get Glam with Gret: Night of fashion in Aherlow for Pride of Tipperary event

This years Pride of Tipperary was launched last week with an array of events happening to coincide with the wonderful event that has spanned over numerous years. A group of nine ladies will represent various businesses and be crowned the new Pride of Tipperary 2019 on July 13.

Leading up too the big night, the nine participants will be involved in various fundraising events to support Tipperary Town Autism Support Group. These include a table quiz on July 2 in Roche’s Bar and also a night of fashion in Aherlow House Hotel on the July 11.

The fashion show will be hosted by myself and will include numerous businesses around Tipperary town such as Dave Mcs Menswear, Miss Mcs Ladieswear, En Paris Fashions, A Class Above, Rahellys. Accessories will be showcased from Hapenny Place one of the main sponsors on the night and Joe Whelan’s.

Styles will also be showcased by Therapy Boutique Cork, Boutique Ladybelle Abbeyleix, Suzsa Fermoy and many, many more. The fashion show will start at 8pm and there will be a raffle on the night and also a best dressed prize and prize for best accessories!

So grab those tickets from Lir Beauty or Hapenny Place and enjoy a wonderful night of fashion while supporting a fantastic cause. I hope to see you all there!

Lots of love,

Gretta Xxx