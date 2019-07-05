INTERVIEW: Author and mountaineer John G O'Dwyer shares his favourite things about Tipperary

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

An easy one to answer here. Walking the wonderful Tipperary countryside with friends. I particularly like going to places like Upperchurch, Silvermines and Clogheen when the walking festivals are on. I meet so many interesting people and learn so much about the local history.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

For me it was fellow Boherlahan man, TJ Maher. Once described on a radio interview with John Bowman as “the second most powerful man in Ireland” he used this influence to excellent effect. Steering Ireland into the what was then the EEC, he was instrumental in bringing about huge social and economic change for the better in rural Ireland.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

Crossing the Vee Gap in the Knockmealdown Mountains with my parents while in a state of huge excitement because we were on the way to Clonea Strand.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

The very centre of the Galtee Mountains, north of a hill known as Monabrack. It is a place surrounded on all sides by mountains and is totally untouched by human influence. We see it exactly as it was thousands of years ago.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The great diversity of the place. There are the high mountains, the bogs, the lakeside, the fertile farmland and the lonesome moorlands. There are wonderful heritage attractions like the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle and Holycross and the great sporting tradition particularly in horse racing and hurling. In many ways, all that Ireland is famous for can be found somewhere in Co Tipperary.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I grew up reading John O’Grady (Culbaire) in the Tipperary Star every Thursday. He introduced me to the huge possibilities from combining simple English words in a lyrical way. He had the ability to make even a mundane junior hurling match into a great story. He was the best sports writer I have ever known.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The rapid decline of the once vibrant communities in rural Tipperary.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would make it impossible for a walker or recreation user to sue a landowner unless the landowner set out to deliberately injury the person using their land.

John G O'Dwyer is a well known mountaineer and writer with the Irish Times. His latest book Stories from the Irish Mountains and Hill Country will be published by Currach Books in September