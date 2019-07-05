TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Testing times: Liam Sheedy's men suffered a 12 point defeat against reigning All Ireland champions Limerick in the Munster senior hurling final. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Setting sail: Students at Nenagh Community Training College who helped craft the oars for the voyage of the Ilen from Limerick to Greenland, at the launch of their angling cot for the project in Dromineer, from left, Damian Quinn, Oisin Nevin, Oisin Hynes, Annie Holland, Niall Lacey, Darren Sheehan, Triona Browne, Cole Young, Aidan Hogan, Adam Gilmartin, Virginia Dowd, Patrick Rowley Brooke, Joe O’Donoghue, Dick Gough, John McKeogh, Colm Ó Cuilleanáin, Liam O’Donoghue and Peter Kennedy

Susan Gill watching the vintage tractor run at Newtown, Nenagh, that was in memory of her late husband, Paddy, a board member of the Irish Vintage Engine and Tractor Association. Picture: Bridget Delaney

Gardai in Cork helped to reunite missing pony Cream with her owners on Thursday after the animal was stolen from a field in Tipperary on Saturday, June 29

Brema Horan, Shannon O’Halloran, Saoirse O’Halloran, Amy Horan, Sandra O’Halloran and Padraig O’Halloran from Tipperary with cycling legend Seán Kelly and Paul Sheridan at the official launch of the 19th annual Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

Librarian Mary Guinan Darmody from Tipperary County Library pictured with a suitcase of film reels recorded by Captain William D.A. Kemmis of Moyaliffe House outside Thurles in the 1930's. The case had been in an attic for the past 30 years until they were donated to Tipperary Studies who set about digitally transforming the 16mm and 35 mm films.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Ciara Gorman, Cathal Bourke, Bourke Sports, Borrisoleigh – Regional IBYE Winner Best Established Business category, Philly & Mary Bourke (Cathal’s parents), Mr. Pat McDonagh, CEO of Supermacs and owner of The Castletroy Park Hotel Limerick