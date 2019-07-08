NEWS
Alzheimer Society of Ireland calls on government to support vital dementia services
ASI CEO Pat McLoughlin, Dr Helen Rochford Brennan, Teena Gates and ASI Chairperson John Clifford
The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has launched its Pre-Budget Submission 2020 ‘Dementia Supports Across Ireland – Still Asking, Still Waiting, Still Struggling’ calling on the government to start funding vital community supports and home care in a detailed €18.4m national investment proposal that will help support the 1,902 people living with dementia and their struggling families in North Tipperary.
The ASI says it has a body of evidence to prove that people living with dementia and their families are still dealing with inadequate services and supports.
Last year’s mapping of dementia-specific services in Ireland shows that not only does access to community dementia-specific services vary depending on where you live, but no county has even a minimum level of dementia support.
The ASI is calling on the Government to invest:
- €7.41m to urgently fund the service gap by providing a minimum standard of community services in each county.
- €1.68m to Increase the number of Dementia Advisers so that people diagnosed with dementia have access to this crucial support.
- €6m to expand the number of Intensive Home Care Packages available to people with dementia.
- €2.3m to fund the role of Dementia Key Workers to provide a care pathway for each person with dementia.
- €1m to increase the number of Dementia Inclusive Community Coordinators to continue to support the development of a dementia inclusive Ireland.
