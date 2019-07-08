Alzheimer Society of Ireland calls on government to support vital dementia services

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has launched its Pre-Budget Submission 2020 ‘Dementia Supports Across Ireland – Still Asking, Still Waiting, Still Struggling’ calling on the government to start funding vital community supports and home care in a detailed €18.4m national investment proposal that will help support the 1,902 people living with dementia and their struggling families in North Tipperary.

The ASI says it has a body of evidence to prove that people living with dementia and their families are still dealing with inadequate services and supports.

Last year’s mapping of dementia-specific services in Ireland shows that not only does access to community dementia-specific services vary depending on where you live, but no county has even a minimum level of dementia support.

The ASI is calling on the Government to invest:

- €7.41m to urgently fund the service gap by providing a minimum standard of community services in each county.

- €1.68m to Increase the number of Dementia Advisers so that people diagnosed with dementia have access to this crucial support.

- €6m to expand the number of Intensive Home Care Packages available to people with dementia.

- €2.3m to fund the role of Dementia Key Workers to provide a care pathway for each person with dementia.

- €1m to increase the number of Dementia Inclusive Community Coordinators to continue to support the development of a dementia inclusive Ireland.