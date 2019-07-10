Mo Chara's Pawfest is back for 2019!

PAWFEST

Sunday, July 14 at 1pm – PAWFEST – Rescue Centre, Cooleeney, Moyne

Join us at our rescue centre this Sunday, July 14, from 1-5pm, for a day full of family fun and canine capers! Come try your luck at traditional fayre games (with some exciting prizes), our Fun Dog Show, the hilarious "It's you or the dog" Obstacle course or just browse our Bee Friendly Tent, Mini Market and Craft Stalls!

Kids will be well entertained with our Bouncy Castle, Toddler Town, facepainting and balloon modelling and your pets can avail of the Pet Wellness Clinic (hosted by O'Connor Julian Veterinary Hospital) for health checks, wellness advice, nail-clipping, microchipping! Our famous bake sale and Saucy Rue's Barbecue will ensure that tummies are kept full! Pet dogs are of course welcome on the day though they must be kept on a lead at all times! The icing on this very big and delicious cake is that all guests on the day will have a chance to meet our beautiful Rescue Dogs!

Information and directions can be found on our facebook page and the event will be signposted.

PREVENTING HEATSTROKE

With temperatures soaring, we wish to remind you of our top tips for preventing heatstroke in your pets. Remember, heatstroke KILLS.

- Make sure your pets have access to heavy/complete shade and clean, cool drinking water. Ideally keep them inside your house during the hottest hours of the day.

- Move rabbit and guinea pig hutches out of the sun and ideally, indoors during the hottest hours. Small mammals do not regulate their body temperature well.

- Check to ensure your pets are not confined in an outdoor “sun-trap” or overly hot shed/kennel.

- Dogs can be hosed down to help them cool off or you can encourage them to play in a filled paddling pool (you can even get special sturdy pools for dogs that cannot be punctured).

- Keep your dogs exercise to early morning or late evening – do not walk them between 12 and 4 in extreme sunshine – not only may they overheat due to the heat rising from the ground but hot concrete or tarmac can burn their paws.

- Never, ever leave your pets in a car for any length of time on a hot day – it takes minutes for a warm car to become an oven. If you can bring your pets with you at your destination, leave them at home where they will be safe!

