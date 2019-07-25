Get Glam with Gret: Key fashion trends for Autumn 2019

It may still officially be summer (although the recent bad weather would make you think otherwise) but now is the time to start picking up key pieces for Autumn/ Winter as designers across the globe are leading the way on the style stakes.

Rich purple, lilac and aubergine aubergene shades all featured heavily on the catwalk recently, via delicate ruffled tops and skirts along with more slinky, streamlined dresses, so there'll be plenty of shapes and styles in these colours hitting the shops from now on.

Capes are making a major comeback again this season and the cape coat will definitely make a huge impact on your wardrobe. On the catwalk, Chanel showed a beautiful tweed cape so expect a similar version like this to be found on the high street.

Irish designer Marion Murphy Cooney has been a huge fan of the cape over the last number of years so I'm sure there'll be great versions on offer from our talented homegrown designers too!

The must have accessories this Autumn are similar to last season. The all important belt will be perfectly poised to take your outfit to another level. We’ve already seen belts paired with midi dresses and even over sweaters and its remaining a huge catwalk statement piece this season.

The micro bag is also causing a stir with designer label Chloe donning theirs on the catwalk but high street stores have been quick to catch onto this trend so there's plenty of cute bags in shops right now.

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Lots of love,

Gretta Xxx