Meet Mo Chara's Beautiful big friendly boys!

We have several large breed boys waiting patiently for their forever homes at the moment. All are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and protected against parasites. We are seeking loving homes for these lovely lads, where they will be allowed indoors to interact with their families and to sleep and where they have access to a secure garden for exercise!

JACK – Jack is a fabulous Boxer mix. He is 5 years old. Jack is laid-back and well-behaved and he absolutely adores kids! He can be a bit shy when you first meet him but he really is an absolute sweetheart! Jack loves company and would love to live with another dog!

RAMSAY – Ramsay is an almost 2 year old, stunning Labrador mix. He is a big softie but sometimes he doesn’t realise just how big he is, so he is best suited to a home without little kids in case he would knock them accidentally. Ramsay would love to be an only dog in a home where he’ll get lots of cuddles and attention. Ramsay is a favourite among our volunteers for his laid back, loving personality!

MAJOR – Major is a 1 year old Husky mix with striking good looks! He has the personality to match too! Major is good with other dogs and loves to play. He needs plenty of exercise so would love an active family who will walk him daily! If you are thinking about adopting, we urge you to meet major – he will surely steal your heart!



Pawfest

We would like to thank our amazing team of volunteers for working so hard to make Pawfest ’19 a resounding success! We would also like to thank the businesses who supported the event. Most of all, we like like to thank those of you who came out in droves on the day to support us and the work we do! We were absolutely overwhelmed with how many of you turned up to meet the rescue dogs and enjoy all of the attractions on offer! Not only did we raise lots of vital funds for the rescue animals, but we had lots of interest in adoptions too and the rescue dogs adored being fussed over all day long! Thank you all so much, your support means the world to us!

For more information about Pawfest or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email: mocharaanimalrescue

@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Upcoming Events

Sunday, August 4 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more!