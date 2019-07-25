Mary Joyce to represent North Tipperary in Macra Festival

Mary Joyce of Devil’s Bit Macra is set to represent North Tipperary in this year’s International Miss Macra Festival. The festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend from Friday, August 2 to Monday, August 5, 2019.

Twenty-four contestants representing 20 counties (as well as Switzerland!) will travel to Tipperary to compete for the honour of being crowned International Miss Macra 2019, following on in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Josephine O’Neill of Kilkenny. Various fun activities will be taking place over a jam-packed weekend where supporters are always welcome.

On Friday, a charity night will be held in Coffey’s of Stouke, Rossmore with all door proceeds being donated to South Tipperary Hospice.

On Saturday, the contestants will take to the stage to be interviewed by Spin South West DJ Valerie Wheeler followed by music from Heart and Soul and DJ.

On Sunday, a gala banquet will be held in the magnificent Anner Hotel, Thurles followed by music from Silver Dollar and DJ and crowning of International Miss Macra 2019.

Mary Joyce, a native of Templemore, is currently working in Little Learners Childcare Service. Mary has held numerous positions in her club such as P.R.O and Treasurer, as well as Treasurer and Assistant Secretary for North Tipperary Macra.

She has represented her club and county in numerous national competitions such as Capers, National Talent Competitions and ladies football just to name a few.

The International Miss Macra Festival 2019 committee would like to wish Mary Joyce the very best of luck with the weekend's festivities!

If you would like to support Mary Joyce over the weekend, please check our website (www.missmacra.com), ring or text Chairperson Edel on 087-7546972, Facebook (Miss Macra Festival) or contact us via e-mail (missmacra@gmail.com) for ticket info!