Gardening with James Vaughan: Bursts of summer colours

This time of year is one of the most colourful in the garden. This is certainly the case in our garden. We have many plants in flower at the moment with plenty of buds still to open. Once one flush of flowers finishes another bursts into bloom. This effect has been achieved by planning and careful selection of trees, shrubs and plants.

The overall purpose is to provide something in the garden for all the senses throughout the year. This is still an ongoing process in our own garden. Some plants are grown from seed and others have been bought.

When we first bought the house, we gave ourselves five years to get all major garden works completed. It would well known by myself that you are never really finished with a garden. The objective is to have the garden looking nice all year round with minimum of maintenance work.

We are now approaching four years in the house and the project work continues. It is always important in the garden, and indeed, a house to make time to see past what has not yet been achieved and instead focus on all that has been achieved. With this in mind I have listed some flowers that look great in our garden this time of year.

Agapanthus

Agapanthus are a group of plants that come from South Africa. For this reason, they do like a warm spot in the garden. If given the right conditions you will be rewarded you with beautiful blue flowers. The leaves emerge in the spring and develop over the spring and early summer.

The plants do not like any bit of cold so plant them in the warmest spot you can find-usually south facing. They also do not like being disturbed. The plants can take a couple of years to get established but it is worth the wait.

Phlox

The Phlox that are growing in our garden were actually grown from root cuttings purchased from a supermarket chain for around one euro fifty cent.

I have found over the years that this is a very cost effective way to produce new plants. These plants were started in the spring of last year. There wasn’t much to them last year but this year they have really come into their own.

Red Hot Poker

These plants are a little out of fashion at the moment. Like all plants they swing in and out of fashion. Despite this fact I have always liked them. In winter the plants die to below ground level. In the spring the strap-like leaves emerge to grow about two feet long.

It is later in the year- about the start of June that the flower heads appear. The flower heads are made up of dozens of smaller flowers usually in two tones. The entire effect does, indeed, give the effect of a red-hot poker.