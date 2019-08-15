Get Glam with Gret: Fantastic glamour at Dublin Horse Show

A glorious summers day set the scene for a perfect Thursday to enjoy ladies day at Dublin Horse Show! With an abundance of colour and styles judges Bairbre Power and Darren Kennedy had the envious task of choosing the best dressed.

Like no other ladies day in Ireland the Dublin Horse Show allows everyone, no matter the age, shape, style, or male or female enter into the competition. All entries are photographed and details taken and all are interviewed on stage. This year guest MC was the wonderful Nadia Reid of TV3's Xposé. She was enthusiastic, funny and extremely engaging.

From high street style to avant guard there was something for everyone and with the 500 more entrants it was a fashion show like no other for all the fashion followers!

On the day there could be only one winner of most stylish and that went too Annmarie Dunning of Kildare. Annmarie wore a simple bow detail dress from an Australian label which was pre worn together with an exaggerated bow detail headpiece. She was simple and timeless!

There were prizes too for the men with most elegant and likewise with the ladies! Most creative headpiece on the day went too Gemma Gleeson of Cork.

With the amazing array of style be sure to check this event out from year to year it is one not too be missed.

