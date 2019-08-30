My Tipperary Life: Meet Dolores Fogarty and Adrian Mee of Telephone Explosions

Telephone Explosions are made up of Thurles native Dolores Fogarty and her husband Adrian Mee. Described as 'experimental dream-pop’, the band have played at both Body&Soul and Electric Picnic. They will play The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Friday, September 13.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

Our wedding in 2013 comes to mind as being a perfect day in Tipperary! We had our reception in the lovely Templemore Arms hotel and took the wedding photos in the beautiful town park down the road. We sang and danced well into the small hours with our nearest and dearest, it was truly special.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

One of the biggest additions to Thurles in my lifetime has certainly been The Source being built. I think such a fantastic theatre space, along with the new library and art gallery has added immeasurably to the cultural heritage of the town.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

One of my earliest musical memories is hearing the strains of a festival on the breeze from Thurles. I was told that it was Féile and I wondered even then what kind of great party I was missing if it was that loud from three miles away!

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

There are so many wonderful places in Tipperary that it's very hard to choose just one, but I think the Vee is the most beautiful. If you get there on the right day in the summer, it would rival any Discover Ireland ad!

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

There is an understated beauty in the Tipperary countryside which has yet to reach the visitor levels of some other more marketed counties which in some ways makes it a hidden gem! The sportsmanship, the humour and the warmth of the people in general all make me proud to come from here.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I am a self-confessed book nerd and would love to meet Donal Ryan someday! He's a Nenagh man and I'm so glad that his books have received the recognition they deserve. Back in Kildare I'm involved in the Readers festival for work and am very much looking forward to hearing Anne Griffin speaking in Celbridge Library in October.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Like a lot of places, it's tough for the younger generation, ones just out of school or college and wondering what the next step is when prospects seem so low and the cost of living so high. It will be a great challenge not to lose another generation to emigration, unfortunately.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I've always said that if Tipperary had a coastline, it'd be the perfect county, but you can't have everything!