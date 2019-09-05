Get Glam with Gret: Feel stylish with these top trends to follow

Welcome back for another week of trends and styles for Autumn/ Winter!

Last week we chatted about back to school and reworking your wardrobe to save you some money along the way! So now that your capsule wardrobe is taking shape, here’s some more key pieces that are sticking around for the season ahead so don’t throw these out just yet!

Leather: Whether it’s real or faux leather, this fabric isn’t going anywhere. From skirts to trousers and jackets, always have at least one piece in the wardrobe! These pieces are great for layering during the winter months or keeping you stylish on a night! If you don’t have any leather look items in the wardrobe just yet, start with a leather jacket or leather trousers and you're good to go!

Beige of all sorts: Another transitional piece from year to year is the colour beige. An absolute wardrobe staple in any season. Its beautiful on most skin tones, making it an ideal piece! From the beige Mac which is huge to soft camel knits these are also pieces to always, always keep!

Colour clashing like this check lime coat, available from Daverns Cashel new season collection!

Citrus - Hot off the catwalk colours like yellow and virus lime are huge! Stunningly bright and vibrant, adding a pop of colour to our autumn winter wardrobe is key! Who says you have to wear dark colours this Autumn!

These are just a hint of what you may like to add to your wardrobe this season or you might even have key colours and pieces already. Whether you're de-cluttering or adding pieces be sure to find your own style amongst the trends!

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx