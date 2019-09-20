Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Help needed in our charity shops in Cashel and Thurles

Do you have some spare time? Would you like to do something to help in your local community? Maybe you would like to engage with new people while helping raise money for a charitable cause?

We currently need some extra help in our charity shop in Thurles, someone who would be able to work every Friday, 10am to 4pm, with the possibility of working another day or holiday cover when needed. The position is a voluntary role with work consisting of the following: sorting through donations, serving customers and stocking the shelves. If you think this would be something you would like to do, please call or text 0864539094 after 5pm Monday to Saturday.

We are also constantly looking for donations at both our charity shops in Thurles and Cashel. If you (or any of your friends/family) have unwanted items in good condition that you would like to donate to our cause, we would very much appreciate it.

We desperately need donations of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes and clothes, handbags, unused gift sets, furniture, good quality bed clothes, cds, dvds, household items, books, musical instruments, jewellery, children’s toys (must be complete) etc. to sell.

We ask that items donated for re-sale are in good condition, but remember not to throw out your old/worn/workwear clothing. We can use these for recycling and still earn funds for the rescue. If you (or anyone you know) could help us with donations, they can be dropped off at Knox's Hall or our Charity shop on Main Street, Cashel. As always, your help is very much appreciated and vital to the day-to-day running of the rescue. Our charity shops are open every Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

The success of our charity shops depends on both the generosity of donors and the generosity of our volunteers with their spare time. Combined, this generosity has allowed us to raise the extra funds needed to upgrade our facilities at our kennels and make sure the animals in our care are given everything they need to make their stay with us as comfortable as possible before moving on to their new homes. Thank you all! Mo Chara Animal Rescue is a team effort and each of our supporters plays an important role!

For more information about Mo Chara Animal Rescue, our charity shops, or the animals in our care, please email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie, call 087-2577182 or 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).



Upcoming Events

Sundaym October 6 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered!