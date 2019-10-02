Family fun break for local Gala Retail winner as Tipperary 's Bridget heads to Albufeira

Following a huge in-store giveaway, Gala Retail has selected the winners of its ‘Gala Family Fun’ competition.

The competition saw the Gala Group giving away five family trips to terrific locations across Ireland, Europe and the UK and Tipperary winner, Bridget O’Dwyer has won a sunshine holiday to Albufeira, Portugal after entering the competition in local store, Larkin’s Gala in Ballina.

Running nationwide in almost 200 Gala stores from May to July, the Gala Family Fun giveaway saw customers who spent over €10 or more in one transaction given a stamp on a Gala ‘passport’. Once 10 stamps were collected, customers returned their ‘Gala Passport’ to Gala HQ to be entered into the prize draw for a chance to win a ‘Family Fun’ break.

Prize winner, Bridget joined Siobhan Larkin of Larkin’s Gala at the store for the presentation of her prize.

Speaking at the prize presentation, store owner, Siobhan Larkin said, “the Gala Family Fun competition has been a huge success with our customers and in Gala stores across the country and it’s created a lot of buzz in the local community.

“We are thrilled to have had a winner in our area and on behalf of the store, we’d like to wish Bridget an extremely happy holiday, courtesy of Gala Retail.”

Following on from the success of the Gala Family Fun giveaway, Gala Retail has also recently launched the ‘Gala Gifts for Schools’ competition for the second year running, giving primary schools across Ireland the chance to win 3 x €10,000 cash prizes for school projects. The Group has also launched the inaugural Gala Retail Inspiration Awards 2019, which is a search for Ireland’s unsung heroes; those individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds.